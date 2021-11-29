Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,369 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

NYSE SO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.16. 71,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

