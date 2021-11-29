Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $77,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,031. The stock has a market cap of $256.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

