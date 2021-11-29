ARC Resources (ARX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) recently:

11/23/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$15.75 to C$16.75.

11/9/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

11/8/2021 – ARC Resources was given a new C$17.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

10/18/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$11.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,879. The firm has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.21. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$13.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

