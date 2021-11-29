SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in SkillSoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $33,102,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKIL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.