Brokerages Set Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target at $17.56

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ZVIA traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 9,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

