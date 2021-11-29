WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$11.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

WELL stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 849,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$5.67 and a 52 week high of C$9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.36.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

