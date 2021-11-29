Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 700.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.65. 94,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,641. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $284.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.