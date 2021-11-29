Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80.

