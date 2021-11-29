Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,138,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 566,887 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $50.10. 270,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,256,697. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.