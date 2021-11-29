The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $149.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $271.30 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $145.85 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.