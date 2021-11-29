Stableford Capital II LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 71,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 26.2% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $142.87. The stock had a trading volume of 213,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

