Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $34.16 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 399,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,158,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 215,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $85.23. 45,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,993. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

