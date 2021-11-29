BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the October 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.