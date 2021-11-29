BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the October 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.