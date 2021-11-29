Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Decreases By 55.9%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the October 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,628 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000.

NYSE:BWG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

