Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading Down 6.6%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) traded down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.16. 15,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 586,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

