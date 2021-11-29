Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $262.38

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $262.38 and last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 23962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.58.

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.15 and its 200 day moving average is $230.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

