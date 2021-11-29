Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post sales of $359.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.10 million and the highest is $364.75 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $455.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $28.66. 20,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 187,180 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 374,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

