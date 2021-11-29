Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declines By 54.1%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE AIF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. 11,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,046. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

