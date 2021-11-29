Intersect Capital LLC Sells 5,480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.04 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

