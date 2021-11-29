Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 110,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,392. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

