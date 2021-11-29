5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) has been given a C$4.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.28% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of VNP traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 176,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,245. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.90. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$211.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

