disBalancer Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $260,342.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00071982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00095506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,399.39 or 0.07513035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,468.66 or 0.99849581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,751,077 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

