Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Graeme Watt Sells 38,444 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) insider Graeme Watt sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($24.05), for a total value of £707,754.04 ($924,685.18).

Shares of LON SCT traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,863 ($24.34). The stock had a trading volume of 224,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,025.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Softcat plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,097 ($14.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCT. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,012.50 ($26.29).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

