John C. Dorrian Sells 376 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) insider John C. Dorrian sold 376 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $23,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.65. 4,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,152. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.15 million, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 114.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth about $879,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

