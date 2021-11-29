VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 50,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,712,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $451,755.42.

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.94. 8,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 169,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

