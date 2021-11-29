Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 223.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,657.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.32 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

