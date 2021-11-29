Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.72 ($0.58), with a volume of 141776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.75 ($0.60).

PUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £196.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

