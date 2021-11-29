Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $104.14 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $104,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.32. 248,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

