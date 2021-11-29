Zacks: Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,684. Materialise has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Materialise by 2,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Materialise by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,460 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

