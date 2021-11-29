Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

CMTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -13.75%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

