PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 6,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 59.05%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

