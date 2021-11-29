Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 6.4% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 76,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,379,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 105.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 2,743.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.