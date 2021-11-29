Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Drops By 70.6%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the October 31st total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 412.0 days.

OZMLF stock remained flat at $$18.30 during trading on Monday. OZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

