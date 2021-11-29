Indexed Finance Price Hits $1.26 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $9,829.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002138 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00062737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00095189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.09 or 0.07502311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,631.43 or 0.99787360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

