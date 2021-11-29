Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the October 31st total of 1,016,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Shares of PIAIF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 6,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,010. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.