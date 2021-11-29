Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the October 31st total of 1,016,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of PIAIF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 6,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,010. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.