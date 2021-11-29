K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 112,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 182,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$9.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

