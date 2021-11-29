Modefi Market Cap Hits $19.10 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Modefi has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $678,091.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00230264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00088165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,072,741 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

