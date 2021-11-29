Ren (REN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54.82 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $897.75 million and approximately $54.82 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00230264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00088165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

