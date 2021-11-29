Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Container Store Group’s earnings. The Container Store Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Container Store Group.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,539. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $608.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.33.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.