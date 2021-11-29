Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $448.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,190. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $328.80 and a 12-month high of $463.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.