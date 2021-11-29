Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $54,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.01. 104,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,641. The company has a market cap of $284.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.18 and its 200-day moving average is $260.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

