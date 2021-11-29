PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.