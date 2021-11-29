iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $277.36 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.18 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

