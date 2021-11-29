Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 49.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $239.79 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.