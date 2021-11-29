$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. 59,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,506. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.48.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

