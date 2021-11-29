SHIBA INU Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.48 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $22.48 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00095025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,414.37 or 0.07528145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,489.39 or 0.99746301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022142 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,736,684,631,895 coins and its circulating supply is 549,047,004,866,437 coins. The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

