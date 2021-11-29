Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) traded up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.76 and last traded at $112.53. 29,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,666,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after buying an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,279,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

