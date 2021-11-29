ZeroSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.54 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $29.54 million and $1.10 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00230197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00088110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

