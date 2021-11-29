iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.