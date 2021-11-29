Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

